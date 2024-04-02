World Indonesia seeks measures to reduce domestic EV prices Indonesia will be able to cut the domestic prices of electric vehicles (EV) by up to 30% by taking the initiative to manufacture its own EV batteries, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said as reported by the national news agency Antara.

World Thailand reopens anti-fake news centre before Senate election The Election Commission (EC) of Thailand reopened its anti-fake news centre on April 1 in preparation for the selection of the Senate, which will commence as soon as the current term expires in May.

World Malaysia aims to welcome 5 million Chinese tourists Malaysia's tourism sector is confident of achieving its target of attracting over 5 million tourists from China in 2024, supported by the increased frequency of flights to the country, compared to 1.47 million visitors in 2023.