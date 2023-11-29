World Malaysia to set up permanent disaster relief centres In order to minimise damage caused by annual floods, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said that permanent disaster relief centres (PPKB) will be established immediately, with the pilot project to begin in nine states in the country.

World Thailand approves salary raise to civil servants Thailand’s cabinet on November 28 approved the Civil Service Commission (OCSC)’s proposal to raise salaries of junior level government officials and state employees by 10% for two years to offset rising living costs.

World Philippine Government, New People’s Army agree to restart peace talks The Philippine government and the New People’s Army (NPA) on November 28 announced that they have agreed to restart peace negotiations after a six-year hiatus with the aim of ending decades of armed strife.

World Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano erupts Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano in the waters of Sunda Strait erupted on November 28, spewing volcanic ash cloud of around 1 kilometre into the sky, according to Indonesian authority.