The Vietnam Trade Office said that Japan has imported a lot of medicinal herbs from Vietnam. However, Vietnamese medicinal herbs account for a small share in the Japanese market, only 1.1 percent of the East Asian country's total import turnover of medicinal herbs.

Experts recommended pharmaceutical material producers and exporters of Vietnam to pay heed to product traceability.

Experts also said to fully tap opportunities in the Japanese market, Vietnam needs to develop production chains associated with processing instead of just raw processing with low efficiency, especially focusing on attracting domestic and foreign investment into the sector towards developing large-scale pharmaceutical production and processing centres./.

VNA