Business AgroViet 2023 to promote Vietnamese, foreign agricultural products Vietnamese and foreign agricultural products will be introduced at the 23rd Vietnam International Agriculture Trade Fair (AgroViet 2023) which will be held in Hanoi from September 14-17.

Business Vietnam Airlines to restore nearly 90% of international flight frequency National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines continues to increase flight frequency on routes to Europe, Australia, and China, thereby restoring nearly 90% of its pre-pandemic international flight network.

Business SOEs help stabilise macro-economy With various drastic and flexible measures taken to boost production, business and investment activities and carry out assigned political tasks, 19 groups and corporations under the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) have posted significant growth, contributing to maintaining macro-economic stability, a CMSC representative has said.

Business Banks join in promoting green credit Commercial banks in Vietnam have been actively offering loans for green projects and expanding green credit through mobilising capital from international credit institutions.