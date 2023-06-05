Business Vietcombank permitted to raise capital to 2.3 billion USD The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) just allowed the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) to raise its charter capital from 47 trillion VND (2 billion USD) to 55 trillion VND (2.3 billion USD) by issuing shares to pay dividends from the remaining profits of 2019 and 2020.

Business Ministry proposes reducing 50% of various fees and charges The Ministry of Finance has proposed reducing by 10% to 50% of fees and charges in the securities sector, fees for appraisal of licenses for international travel service business, and for issuance of citizen identification cards from July 1 to December 31, 2023.

Videos Da Nang aims for attractive logistics centre by 2030 The central city of Da Nang targets to become an attractive logistics centre of the central key economic region by 2030, and the key gateway of the East-West Economic Corridor and an important link of the Asia-Pacific transport corridor by 2050.