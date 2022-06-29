The visit aims to maintain and deepen the cooperative relations between the two countries and affirm the importance Vietnam attaches to the Vietnam - UK Strategic Partnership.

The focus of the visit is to promote bilateral economic and trade cooperation, and speed up the development of legal policies for economic cooperation between the two countries through the parliamentary channel, towards effectively implementing the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

Right after his arrival, the Vietnamese top legislator had a meeting with officials and staff from the Vietnamese Embassy, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the UK.

He suggested Vietnamese associations and organisations in the UK continue to play an important role in building an increasingly stable and developing community, becoming a solid bridge for the Vietnam-Vietnam strategic partnership.

The legislator expressed his hope that the network of Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in the UK will continue to closely connect with the homeland, contributing valuable knowledge and human resources to the country./.

