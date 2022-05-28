Life on the streets: The Graffiti
In early 2000s, Graffiti started it journey in Viet Nam not long after Rap Music arrived in 2002. It was around 2003 when a Hanoian graphic designer painted his first drawings on walls in Tinh Gia district, Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Nowadays, at its teenage, Graffiti in Viet Nam still need a playground for its young community to show off the creativity and pursue their dreams for the art. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The street art scene is young in Vietnam, but the preliminary art looks very promising. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Most of the graffiti in features tags and throw ups of particular artists. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
It’s not surprising that the first steps in this new medium in Vietnam are inspired by foreign imagery, the artform is practically a newborn. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
As in other countries, beginners feed their passion with nighttime excursions in search of empty streets, and pylons and bridges in the outskirts where they can try out their ideas undisturbed. In Vietnam, regulations on public interventions are somewhat vague. (Photo: VNP/VNA)