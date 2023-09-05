According to the central bank, many monetary and credit policies have been issued in recent times, while solutions to help businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), access capital are being widely implemented.

Thanks to such efforts, lending interest rates in the market have continued downwards as the ability of businesses and individuals to access capital has increased. The ceiling interest rate on short-term loans in priority sectors, including for SMEs, is now 4% per annum.

The SBV has also proposed specific credit programmes to relevant ministries and agencies, which are expected to apply to a number of industries and fields. These programmes include many preferential mechanisms relating to interest rates, collateral, and debt settlement.

The central bank has adjusted operating interest rates four times this year./.

VNA