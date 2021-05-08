Business Local garment industry looking towards sustainable development The Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) is committed to promoting the sector’s sustainable development with the aim of raising the living standards of its employees under the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Business Vietnam eyes 600 billion USD in export turnover in 2021 Vietnam posted solid export performance in the first quarter of 2021, and at such a growth speed, its export turnover is likely to hit 600 billion USD for the whole year, experts have said.

Business Vietnam among top three buying geographies of US firms A new report finds that 43 percent of US-based respondents cited Vietnam among their top three buying geographies as of early 2021, doubled from 2019, according to Material Handling & Logistics, a US website.

Business Techcombank achieves 238.1 million USD before-tax profit in Q1 Techcombank has reported before-tax profit of 5.5 trillion VND (238.1 million USD) in the first quarter of the year, increasing 76.8 percent from the same period last year.