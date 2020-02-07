Society 340kg bomb deactivated in Yen Bai Sappers in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai on February 7 defused a US-made bomb weighing about 340 kg in Tan Lap commune, Luc Yen district.

Health Vietnam Red Cross Society launches anti-nCoV campaign The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) on February 7 launched a campaign to bolster public awareness of the prevention against the acute respiratory disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus (nCoV).

Society Vietnam expects to create 1.5 million jobs in 2020 The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has set a target to generate jobs for 1.5 million workers, and help some 100,000 labourers to find jobs through the National Employment Fund in 2020.

Society Meeting discusses preparations for conference on sustainable ocean economy The Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands (VASI) has been assigned to organise an international conference on sustainable ocean economy and climate change adaptation, slated for late March in the central city of Da Nang.