Logo design contest launched to mark 25th anniversary of Wallonia-Brussels Delegation in Vietnam
A logo design contest has been launched by the Wallonia-Brussels General Delegation (DGWB) in Vietnam to mark 25 years of its presence in the country (1996-2021).
Representatives from the Wallonia-Brussels General Delegation in Vietnam hand over prizes to winners of a recent contest (Photo: Wallonia-Brussels General Delegation in Vietnam)
According to the organisers, the competition is open to students of universities and colleges nationwide, and is calling for logo designs that clearly express the significance of 25 years of the Wallonia-Brussels - Vietnam partnership, as well as being creative, solemn and bearing the particularities of both Vietnam and Wallonia-Brussels.
Applicants can send a maximum of three logos in JPEG format from 3MB to 5MB to the address ngawb@walbruvietnam.org. Their graphic work should be sent from November 30, 2020 until January 20, 2021.
The organisers will announce the results on February 26, 2021 on DGWB Vietnam's Facebook and via the winners’ email addresses. The awards ceremony is scheduled for March 2021.
The winning logo will be used by DGWB in Vietnam as its official visual identity in all events in 2021./.