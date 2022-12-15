Accordingly, hill-tribe trek from Sa Pa town in the northern province of Lao Cai is the easiest hike for beginners and only take one to two days.

With its towering topography, the mountainous north of the country offers the best trekking opportunities, but there are routes all over the country, the travel guide suggested.

Other routes on the list include Bac Ha and Fansipan mountain peak in Lao Cai province, Ba Be National Park in Bac Kan, Cat Ba National Park in Hai Phong, Cat Tien National Park, Mai Chau in Hoa Binh and Cao Bang province./.

VNA