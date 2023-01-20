Making “to he” - folk culture in Vietnam’s rural areas
To he (toy figurines) are a type of folk toy for Vietnamese children and are also edible. Making them has become part of folk culture in Vietnam, especially in the north.
-
Traditional and new to he models offer a wide range of choice for customers. (Photo: VNA)
-
Many children and adults are delighted to see the beautiful toys created by skilled and creative artisans with simple tools like a knife, a small comb, and a bunch of bamboo sticks. (Photo: VNA)
-
A Hung King figurine ordered by a customer. (Photo: VNA)
-
Artisans today not only make to he in simple shapes of popular animals and fruit but also in shapes such as animals from the 12 Chinese zodiac signs and favourite children’s characters. (Photo: VNA)
-
Artisans today not only make to he in simple shapes of popular animals and fruit but also in shapes such as animals from the 12 Chinese zodiac signs and favourite children’s characters. (Photo: VNA)