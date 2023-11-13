Malaysia wants to take proactive actions in the national disaster response. - Illustrative image (Photo: https://www.thestar.com.my/)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - A total of 8,481 relief centres, which can accommodate over 2.1 million people, have been set up to prepare for the floods during the northeast monsoon season in Malaysia, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Armizan Mohd Ali.



Of the total, 332 relief centres capable of accommodating 129,096 people are located in Sabah, the official said.



Malaysia wants to take proactive actions in the national disaster response, Armizan stressed, noting that every year, authorised agencies make preparations, including establishing relief centres, to effectively respond to any bad possibilities that may occur.



The construction of relief centres, which have better facilities compared to temporary relief centres, aims to provide permanent infrastructure for victims seeking temporary shelter, he said.



When tabling the 2024 budget estimate in October, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government will provide such centres in nine states which are frequently affected by floods.



According to Director General of Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) Muhammad Helmi Abdullah, four to six episodes of heavy rain are predicted during the northeast monsoon season which is expected from November 11 until March 2024./.