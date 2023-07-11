A booth at the Cyber Defence & Security Exhibition and Conference (CYDES) 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Photo: VNA)

– The Cyber Defence & Security Exhibition and Conference (CYDES) 2023 of Malaysia kicked off in Kuala Lumpur on July 10 under the theme “Building Cyber Resilience: Safeguarding The Digital Future”.The four-day event is held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre by the country’s National Security Council (MKN), National Cyber Security Agency (NASCA), and Alpine Integrated Solution Sdn Bhd (Alpine).It features a series of conferences on different topics, including a Malaysia cyber security ecosystem symposium, the 2nd ASEAN Cyber Security Forum, a security officials’ meeting, and bilateral dialogues between governments.There are 200 exhibition booths of 15 countries and 50 major cyber security companies at the CYDES 2023, which is expected to attract 5,000 visitors, including Malaysian and foreign government officials, scholars, and cyber security experts from around the world.The first CYDES was held in a full virtual format in 2021./.