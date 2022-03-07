World China’s investment in Cambodia rose sharply in 2021 Chinese investment in Cambodia increased remarkably last year, despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which reflected Chinese investors’ trust in the country’s business environment.

World Malaysia to launch Vaccinated Travel Lanes with Thailand, Cambodia New air Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) involving Malaysia, Thailand and Cambodia will begin on March 15, 2022 as part of joint efforts to reopen international borders.

World Thailand calls on the elderly to receive COVID-19 jabs before Songkran festival Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (CDC) has urged more than 2 million elderly people to get COVID-19 shots before the Songkran festival as infections may soar during the festive period.