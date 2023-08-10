Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivers his keynote address during the 36th Asia-Pacific Roundtable (36APR) event in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: nst.com.my)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on August 10 said that Malaysia has always been consistent in protecting its sovereignty, sovereign rights, and interests in its exclusive economic zone in the East Sea.

Speaking at the 36th Asia-Pacific Roundtable (36APR) held in Kuala Lumpur, PM Anwar said that Malaysia has always advocated for peaceful and constructive settlement of all disputes, in line with international law's recognised norms and principles, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

He emphasised that the militarisation of the maritime region, coupled with the use of grey zone tactics to reinforce claims and stymy the lawful exploitation of resources, is neither peaceful nor constructive.

Anwar also said that Malaysia will continue to promote a world order that is based on rules and norms.

The 36th Asia-Pacific Roundtable was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from August 8-10, by the Malaysian Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) with the theme "An Age of Strategic Uncertainty”. Attending the event were high-ranking leaders of countries, Ambassadors of countries in Malaysia, and nearly 500 scholars and researchers. During the three-day event, delegates discussed regional issues such as the East Sea issue, the Indo-Pacific strategy, the Myanmar situation, and the competition between the US and China./.