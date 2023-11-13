World Malaysia establishes over 8,000 flood relief centres A total of 8,481 relief centres, which can accommodate over 2.1 million people, have been set up to prepare for the floods during the northeast monsoon season in Malaysia, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Armizan Mohd Ali.

World Malaysia’s tourism targets sustainable development Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, has put forth Budget 2024 under which the domestic tourism sector is expected to grow further.

World Indonesia investigates alleged corruption in medical equipment procurement The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) of Indonesia is investigating an alleged corruption case involving hundreds of billions of rupiah in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) at this country’s Ministry of Health during the COVID-19 pandemic.