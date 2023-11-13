Malaysia’s agro-food sector boasts significant potential
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s agro-food sector continues to record growth despite the uncertainty of both global and domestic economic markets, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a speech launching the 2023 National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen's Day.
As reported by the local new site The Star, the remarks, read by Deputy PM Fadillah Yusoff at the November 11 event, stressed that the sector recorded a significant contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, which is 173.9 billion RM (36.93 billion USD) or 11.5%.
PM Anwar, who is also Minister of Finance, said that dependency on imported food is among the challenges that must be faced. In 2022, the dependency towards imported food has reached 75.5 billion RM.
It needs to be addressed to increase Malaysia’s level of food security, he noted.
According to the leader, the agro-food sector has the potential to be developed and can be the main contributor to the national economy, with food security given special focus in the Agenda Sustainable Budget 2024 (Agenda Mampan Belanjawan 2024)./.
