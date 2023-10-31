World Indonesia, Netherlands step up coooperation Indonesia and the Netherlands announced a Plan of Actions (PoA) of the Comprehensive Partnership for 2024-2025, which will serve as a roadmap for continued partnership and collaboration between the two nations, in Jakarta on October 31.

World Thailand to remove visa requirement for Indian, Taiwanese travellers Thailand will waive visa requirements for arrivals from India and Taiwan (China) from next month to May 2024 in a bid to draw in more tourists as the high season approaches.

ASEAN 2023 ASEAN-Korea Forum aims to elevate strategic partnership The 2023 ASEAN-Korea Forum, themed "Elevating ASEAN-Korea Strategic Partnership in a Changing Global Landscape”, was held on October 31 in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK).

ASEAN Seventh ASEAN Media Forum debates regional issues The 7th ASEAN Media Forum (AMF) kicked off at the ASEAN Secretariat’s headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia on October 31, offering a venue for regional media leaders and policymakers to discuss regional issues.