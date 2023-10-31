Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association expands role
The Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association (MVFA) and the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) on October 31 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a new step forward in the cooperation between the association and the Malaysian business community.
The Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association (MVFA) and the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on October 31. (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) - The Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association (MVFA) and the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) on October 31 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a new step forward in the cooperation between the association and the Malaysian business community.
Under the MoU, the signatories will work together to increase trade and culture exchange between the two countries. They will also co-organise and attend joint events such as workshops, trade fairs and exhibitions to promote trade connection, and propose initiatives to further step up bilateral economic activities.
ACCI President Sohaini Shahadan expressed hope that based on the newly signed MoU, ACCI and MVFA will accompany in trade connection events.
Meanwhile, President of MVFA Tran Thi Chang said that her association will do the best to promote Vietnamese products in Malaysia and support Vietnamese businesses which are looking for opportunities to export goods to the country.
The MoU signing was organised within the framework of the announcement ceremony of the Malaysia-ASEAN International Trade Expo 2024 (MASTEX 2024) which will be hosted by the ACCI at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) from January 23-26 next year.
The MVFA was set up on March 8, 2022 and now has 200 members. The association represents the Vietnamese community in Malaysia and connects the community with the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia./.