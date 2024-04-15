March auto sales enjoy significant growth
The Vietnamese automobile market saw a remarkable breakthrough in its total sales in March, after several months of declines.
The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association's members sell a total of 27,289 units in March, up 135% against February (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese automobile market saw a remarkable breakthrough in its total sales in March, after several months of declines.
According to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA), its members sold a total of 27,289 units in March, up 135% against February.
However, the figure was still 9% lower than the sales recorded in March 2023.
In the first quarter of this year, the VAMA members’ total sales reached 58,165 units, down 17% year-on-year. Of the total, that of passenger cars declined by 21%, commercial vehicles by 6%, and special-purpose ones by 48%.
In the period, the sales of domestically assembled cars reached 30,919 units, down 20%, while imported cars were 27,246, down 14% compared to the same period last year.
Besides VAMA members, the Vietnamese auto market also includes other automakers such as Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Subaru, Volkswagen, and Volvo, but they did not disclose their business results.
In addition, VinFast, Vietnam’s first electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has not published its monthly sales data since August 2023.
Based on sales reports officially announced by the VAMA and the Thanh Cong (TC) Group, in March, the group’s Hyundai brand continued to lead the Vietnamese auto market in terms of sales with 4,542 vehicles sold, followed by Toyota (3,865 units), Ford (3,686), Mitsubishi (3,439), and Honda (2,832).
An abundant supply, combined with the launch of new models and the adjustment of prices to benefit customers, is expected to help the market enter a period of prosperous business and well recover in the rest of 2024./.