Business Brand building common responsibility of whole society: ministry Building and developing product brands is a common responsibility of the whole society, not a single ministry, sector, locality, or organisation, said Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business China, US, Japan – largest importers of Vietnam’s fishery products in Q1 China, the US and Japan were the three largest importers of Vietnam’s fishery products in the first quarter of this year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Businesses speed up green, digital transformation for breakthrough A series of activities within the framework of the programme to support businesses in digital transformation for 2021-2025 have been implemented by the Enterprise Development Department (EDD) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) in collaboration with ministries, sectors, and localities, concentrating on raising awareness of digital transformation among businesses nationwide.