A MB Bank office (Photo: vietnambiz.vn )



The meeting was scheduled for April, but the bank has decided to put it off until the end of June.



The decision was made as the Government and authorities in Hanoi attempted to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



Central and provincial governments have banned all events and meetings and closed stores and restaurants that attract large numbers of people.



MBBank recorded 10 trillion VND (429 million USD) in pre-tax profit in 2019, up 29 percent year on year and 5 percent higher than the annual target.



Total outstanding loans rose 15.5 percent on-year to nearly 240 trillion VND, and total assets were up 13 percent on-year to 400 trillion VND.



The bank's shares (HoSE: MBB) lost 3.8 percent to end on March 26 at 15,050 VND./.

VNA