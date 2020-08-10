Meal boxes in Da Nang’s quarantine zones carefully prepared to ensure food safety
To be qualified for making meal boxes in quarantines, dining facilities must ensure their ingredients have transparent origins, kitchenware and machineries are hygienic and preservation and transportation protocols are up to standard (Photo: VNA)
Kitchen staff must wear medical gloves and adhere to strict hygienic protocols (Photo: VNA)
Meal boxes serving COVID-19 patients are disinfected with UV light (Photo: VNA)
Dining facilities must meet strict requirements on food safety and hygiene in order to be qualified for making meal boxes in quarantines (Photo: VNA)
A dining facility qualifying for providing free meal boxes for quarantine zones under the approval of Son Tra district People’s Committee (Photo: VNA)
‘Da Nang Kitchen’ dining facility uses UV light to sterilise food before packing (Photo: VNA)
Given the large number of people in each quarantine zone, ensuring food safety and hygiene is important (Photo: VNA)