At the dialogue (Photo: baovinhlong.com.vn)

Vinh Long (VNA) – A variety of solutions were proposed to remove difficulties facing businesses operating in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long at a dialogue held by the provincial People’s Committee on January 8.



Representatives from businesses engaged in discussions with local officials on various issues related to land clearance support for expanding investment and business operations, addressing difficulties and obstacles in administrative procedures, and providing assistance for small businesses and startups with capital from public funds.



Nguyen Quoc Dat, Deputy General Director of the Vinh Long Water Supply JSC proposed that the provincial People's Committee and the People's Committee of Vinh Long city support land clearance to facilitate the firm’s investment in constructing Truong An 2 water plant in the city.



According to Vo Van Thanh, Director of Vinh Long Investment and Tax Accounting Service JSC, administrative procedures for investment in some areas in the locality remain cumbersome, causing difficulties for businesses when engaging in public administrative services, especially those for business registration and investment licensing.



Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Vinh Long city Dang Minh Quan said local authorised agencies will complete the land survey to facilitate clearance and compensation activities.



Vice Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Truong Thanh Su said the centre for industrial promotion and industrial development consulting of Vinh Long supported 21 establishments and businesses in changing machinery, equipment, and packaging designs, and participating in supply-demand connection events in 2023, contributing to fostering rural industrial development.



Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Liet stressed that the locality always pays heed to seeking solutions to promptly address recommendations of businesses.



He promised that the local authorities would continue to focus on improving administrative reform to create favourable conditions for businesses to invest in the province.



Statistics from the provincial Department of Planning and Investment show that Vinh Long’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in 2023 reached nearly 41.5 trillion VND (over 1.7 billion USD), up 2.61% compared to 2022.



Last year, the locality granted investment licences to nine new projects with a total registered capital of over 145 million USD, and approved capital additions of nearly 70 million USD to 12 existing projects.



As many as 458 new businesses and 17 cooperatives were established in the locality in 2023./.