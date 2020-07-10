Politics Vietnam willing to share anti-coronavirus experience with South Africa Vietnam is willing to share its experience in preventing and combating the COVID-19 pandemic with South Africa via online conferences as it has done with medical military forces of some countries recently, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, told his South African counterpart Thabang Makwetla.

Politics Ben Tre urged to step up public investment disbursement Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 9 urged the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre to work hard to complete yearly targets and tasks, with local public investment disbursement rate set at at least 90 percent.

Politics Vietnam, Canada hold deputy foreign ministerial-level political consultation Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and Canada’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Morgan co-chaired the 2nd Vietnam - Canada political consultation at the deputy foreign ministerial level on July 9, which was held in the video conference format.

Politics HCM City People’s Council meets to find measures to reach targets The 9th-tenure People’s Council of HCM City commenced its 20th session on July 9, during which key tasks and solutions for the remaining months will be planned to achieve this year’s targets.