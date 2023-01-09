Politics Prime Minister hosts Tet banquet in honour of diplomatic corps Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his wife hosted a banquet in honour of the diplomatic corps in Hanoi on January 9, ahead of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Politics IMF commends Vietnam’s macro-economic stabilisation policies Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IFM) Antoinette Sayeh has lauded Vietnam for its high economic growth and controlled inflation over the past years despite global uncertainties.

Politics President receives former Japanese Prime Minister President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 9 for former Prime Minister of Japan Suga Yoshihide, during which the Vietnamese leader noted his belief that bilateral relations will grow more comprehensively in the time ahead.

Politics Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform holds third meeting President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, chaired the committee’s third meeting in Hanoi on January 9 to review the 2022 performance and set focal tasks for 2023.