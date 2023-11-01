Business Seminar seeks ways to increase local-level FTA implementation effectiveness Supporting localities in effectively exploiting benefits brought about by free trade agreements (FTAs) was the focus of a seminar held by the Cong Thuong magazine of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in Hanoi on October 31.

Business Government launches action plan on railway transport development The Government has issued Resolution No 178/NQ-CP on an action plan for implementing the Politburo’s Conclusion No 49-KL/TW on the development orientation of Vietnam's railway transport to 2030 with a vision towards 2045.

Business National e-commerce week, Online Friday 2023 to take place next month A national e-commerce week will be held from November 27 to December 3, while Vietnam Online Friday 2023 is scheduled to run from December 1-3, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Masan’s 9-month net revenues top 2.34 billion USD Masan Group Corporation had net revenues of 57.47 trillion VND (2.34 billion USD) in the first nine months of the year, a 3.5% rise year-in-year, according to its recent unaudited financial reports.