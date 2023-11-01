Mekong Delta rolls out red carpet for investment in agriculture
Localities in the Mekong Delta region have been offering incentives and taking a range of solutions to lure more investment inflows into agriculture and rural development, in line with the region's potential and strength.
Ben Tre province is calling for investment in hi-tech agriculture production and farm produce preservation for export. As an agricultural locality with strengths in the garden and marine economy, Ben Tre is also seeking to attract stronger investment in developing distribution centres of agricultural products, shrimp value chains, and fishery logistics services.
According to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Van Buoi, businesses investing in the locality will be assisted in connecting and expanding markets, applying advanced quality management systems, accessing loans, and forming concentrated and large-scale commodity production models for export through association with local farmers.
A organic agriculture model (Photo: VNA)
A project to establish a regional logistics centre for linking production, processing and consumption of agricultural products in Can Tho city has been submitted to the Prime Minister for approval.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Ngoc He said enterprises will benefit from various tax incentives and land lease fee reductions when investing in projects within the centre, which will cover a total area of 250 ha in Binh Thuy and Co Do districts.
Meanwhile, to lure investment in the development of fruit planting and aquaculture farming areas, the authorities of Hau Giang province have also granted tax holidays and reduced land rental fees for enterprises, and supported them in recruiting and training labourers.
The local authorities have also accompanied businesses in searching for and expanding markets and supply sources of high-quality raw material for processing and production.
According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam, many businesses have been interested in investing in producing key products of the region, including rice, fruit and aquatic products.
There is also big room for businesses to pour their capital into marine exploitation and production, and services catering to agriculture development, he added.
Nam said the Mekong Delta has a strong potential in agricultural byproducts, therefore the ministry is encouraging investors to exploit and develop this sector.
The ministry is collaborating with relevant entities to implement a project to cultivate one million hectares of high-quality rice in the Mekong Delta, he said, adding that investors will enjoy numerous incentives when joining the project.
Statistics from the ministry show that as many as 100 trillion VND (4.06 billion USD) has been poured into the Mekong Delta’s agriculture sector in 2023, up 15% year-on-year. Investment projects in the region have contributed to further promoting agriculture development, improving productivity and quality of farm produce, and generating jobs for regional residents./.