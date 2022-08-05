ASEAN India keen on expanding partnership with ASEAN India hopes to further expand partnerships with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministerial Meeting that took place in Phnom Penh on August 4.

ASEAN ASEAN heads of civil service meet in Hanoi The Heads of Civil Service Meeting themed “Modernising civil service towards a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community” kicked off on August 5 as part of the 21st ASEAN Conference on Civil Service Matters (ACCSM 21).

ASEAN Vietnam stresses dialogue, trust, responsibility at EAS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son stressed the importance of dialogue, trust, and sense of responsibility while attending the East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Phnom Penh on August 5.