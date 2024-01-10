Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam to build specialised commodity trading floors
The Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam (MXV), the only national centralised commodity trading market organiser in Vietnam, has said that it will focus on building specialised commodity trading floors in the coming time.
This is one of the MXV's key plans in the 2023 – 2028 period, aiming to develop the domestic commodities trading market in accordance with international standards.
Specifically, this year, it plans to coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and competent agencies in building a new decree to replace Decree 158/2006/ND-CP detailing the Commercial Law on purchasing and selling goods through the mercantile exchange and Decree 51/2018/ND-CP amending Decree 158 to perfect the legal framework.
This will be a premise to help the domestic commodities trading market develop sustainably, and elevate Vietnam's position on the world commodity trading map, MXV General Director Dang Viet Hung affirmed.
Specialised commodity trading floors will help Vietnam's production and trade activities become transparent and modern, thus creating a premise for breakthrough development in the future, he added.
This year, a rubber trading floor and a pork trading floor are expected to be put into operation in Ho Chi Minh City, while those for coffee and carbon credits are scheduled to become operational next year./.