Business Nearly 2,000 night flights to be operated during Lunar New Year holiday More than 1,800 night flights, equivalent to 8% of the total number of domestic flights, will be operated from January 21 to February 25 to meet the increasing travel demand during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Business HCM City targets 8.5 mln USD per ha in export processing, industrial zones The management board of the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (Hepza) has set a target to attract 550 million USD in investment capital this year, averaging 8.5 million USD per ha.

Business Infographic Newly-established enterprises at record high in 2023 Business registrations continued to be a bright spot within the overall landscape of Vietnam’s economy in 2023, with nearly 160,000 new enterprises being established, an increase of 7.2% compared to 2022.

Business Bloomberg gives positive economic outlook for Vietnam in 2024 The website Bloomberg.com of the US on January 8 cited analysts' opinions, saying that the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), among the first in Asia to lower borrowing costs in 2023, willl likely keep its benchmark interest rate steady through next year as it tackles economic growth and inflation concerns.