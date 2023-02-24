The Ministry of National Defence sent a 76-member team to Turkey, who were assigned to work in Hatay province, one of the localities hardest hit by the quake.

During the deployment period from February 13-22, the army team performed search in 31 locations and located 15 points with victims, including two with signs of survivors. As a result, 28 bodies of victims had been brought out of the debris.

The team coordinated with their peers from Bahrain and Mexico to discover three locations in which 10 victims were buried, while helping three households to find stable shelters.

Military doctors of the team provided medical checks and treatment to seven patients from the rescue team of other countries and one local person. They also presented nearly 25 tonnes of goods, including military rations, rice, milk, medical equipment, and many other necessities to earthquake victims.

The team’s activities were appreciated by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, and leaders of Hatay province and relevant agencies in the host country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence Nguyen Tan Cuong commended the officers and soldiers for making great efforts and well coordinating with their peers from Turkey and other countries to effectively conduct search and rescue and humanitarian relief activities, despite harsh weather conditions and difficulties in daily activities./.

VNA