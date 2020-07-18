There is no TV, no sofa in sight.

Any elaborate décor has been removed, leaving behind only what is necessary.

This is the “model” environment young people seek.

Removing furniture and keeping only what is absolutely necessary is the first step in embracing minimalism, before moving on to adjusting relationships.

Many people have different opinions on the lifestyle, with some saying time is wasted if you can’t enjoy what life has to offer.

Removing what is unnecessary and having more time for important relationships and what matters in life are what minimalism is all about./.

VNA