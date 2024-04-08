Society Poor Khmer households in An Giang given gifts on Chol Chnam Thmay Festival Hundreds of poor households of the Khmer ethnic minority group in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on April 7 received gifts from the provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Loc Troi Group JSC and the Vietnam-Cambodia Business Association (VCBA) on the occasion of their traditional Chol Chnam Thmay (New Year) Festival.

Society Hanoi to establish third city comprising two districts The People's Committee of Hanoi has presented an adjusted planning scheme for the city's overall development until 2045, with a vision for 2065, foreseeing population growth reaching 12 million by 2030, 14.6 million by 2045 and 15.5 million by 2050.

Society Hue’s tourism industry exerts effort to minimise plastic waste To create a green breakthrough and sustainable development in the tourism industry, hotels in the central city of Hue are gradually eliminating single-use plastic products with support from the Word Wide Fund for Nature and relevant stakeholders.