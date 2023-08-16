Society Hanoi: Initiatives help overcome difficulties caused by COVID-19 In response to a programme on 1 million initiatives to overcome difficulties and fight the COVID-19 pandemic launched by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL), trade unions at all levels in Hanoi had registered 130,569 initiatives as of August 3, surpassing the target of 130,000 proposed by the city Confederation of Labour.

Society Da Nang Int'l Airport launches automatic entry systems The police at the Da Nang International Airport in the central city of Da Nang officially put four automatic entry systems (Autogate) into operation on August 15 to facilitate the entry of travelers and speed up immigration procedures.

Society Agriculture minister answers lawmakers' questions regarding fisheries sector Lawmakers raised questions about the exploitation, protection, and development of aquatic resources, as well as solutions to having the "yellow card" warning lifted by the European Commission (EC), during the 25th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee in Hanoi on August 15.

Society VGCL proposes continuing to aid laid-off workers The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) has proposed continuing the implementation of a resolution supporting its members and employees who lost their jobs or had their working time reduced as their enterprises suffered from a reduction in orders.