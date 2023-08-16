Minister suggests further clarifying role, position of Central Highlands
The position, role and major unique characteristics of the Central Highlands, including its culture and other related matters, should be further clarified, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has said.
The Central Highlands boasts great potential for forest-based economic development, and agro-forestry product processing, mining, and especially tourism development with its diverse ethnic minority culture. (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)
Speaking at a recent press conference on a report on the framework orienting the planning of the Central Highlands for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050, the minister stressed the need to carefully analyse the region’s difficulties and limitations like low growth and the lack of intra-region and inter-regional connectivity.
More attention should be paid to water resources security, education, political security, social order and safety, as well as potential risks to national defence and security, Dung noted.
Meanwhile, the framework has yet to highlight the regional development space, bottlenecks to sub-regions, growth drivers and economic corridors, he said, asking localities to follow guidelines and relevant documents in planning.
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung speaks at the conference. (Photo: MPI)Mentioning the scenario on priority sectors, including tourism, the official urged reviewing land use, population density, economic activities and infrastructure to better the allocation of development space to sub-regions.
Encompassing the five provinces of Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, and Lam Dong, the Central Highlands is blessed with favourable climate and soil conditions, and rich natural resources.
It is connected with important seaports in the coastal central and southeastern regions and plays a crucial role in fresh water regulation and supply to localities in the two regions.
The Central Highlands also boasts great potential for forest-based economic development, and agro-forestry product processing, mining, and especially tourism development with its diverse ethnic minority culture.
The Politburo’s resolution on orientations for socio-economic development and national defence and security in the Central Highlands by 2030 with a vision towards 2045 targets rapid, sustainable development based on the green, circular economy for the region by 2030, turning it into an attractive destination for both domestic and foreign tourists.
For the draft framework, economists pointed out limitations such as unreasonable population density, natural resources inefficiency, low workforce quality, and unattractive business environment.
As the region plays an important role in the ecosystem and water resources security, some suggested planning conservation areas and development space, and maintaining environmental protection targets./.