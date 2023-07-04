Business Vietnam hopes for stronger cooperation with WB in sustainable clean energy Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang on July 4 expressed her hope that Vietnam and the World Bank (WB) will step up their cooperation in the time ahead, prioritising the improvement of energy efficiency and sustainable clean energy.

Business Vietnam still “an FDI darling”: Singaporean bank Vietnam’s 2023 growth is below-trend amid global external headwinds, but its position as a manufacturing FDI darling remains intact, DBS, Singapore’s leading consumer bank, said in a report released on July 3.

Videos Industrial production index up 0.44% in six months The index of industrial production in the first half of 2023 grew by only 0.44% year-on-year due to decreasing orders, falling demand and rising input costs.

Videos Vietnam’s economic growth to recover in H2: IMF expert Vietnam can return to high growth rates over the medium term, as structural reforms are implemented, an official of the International Monetary Fund (IFM) has said.