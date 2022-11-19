Politics President meets Hong Kong, IMF leaders on APEC meeting sidelines President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 19 met with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong (China) Special Administrative Region Lee Ka-chiu and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Thailand.

Politics Vietnam boasts potential for digital cooperation, investment in Francophone space There is great potential for Vietnam to increase digital cooperation and investment in the Francophone space, said Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang, Permanent Representative of the President to the Permanent Council of the Francophonie (CPF) and International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).

Politics Foreign Minister holds bilateral meetings in Bangkok Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met bilaterally with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna and Foreign Minister of Papua New Guinea Justin Tkatchenko in Bangkok on November 18, on the occasion of the ongoing APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2022.

Politics Vice President arrives in Tunisia for 18th Francophonine Summit Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan arrived in Djerba city, Tunisia on November 18 (local time) to attend the 18th Francophonie Summit at the invitation of Tunisian President Kais Saied.