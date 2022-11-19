Ministry enhances professional, strategic cooperation with Thai partners
A high-ranking delegation of the Ministry of Public Security led by Deputy Minister Le Quoc Hung has had a series of meetings with leaders of Thailand’s judicial and security bodies to foster related joint works, while accompanying President Nguyen Xuan Phuc during his November 16-19 trip to the nation.
Deputy Minister of Public Security Le Quoc Hung (L) and Thai Minister of Justice Somsak Thepsuthin (Photo: VNA)
At the working session with Minister of Justice Somsak Thepsuthin, Hung said that Vietnam always considers Thailand an important partner in ASEAN. The two sides reviewed past collaboration and set out orientations for their future engagements, focusing on drug crime, terrorism, human trafficking, and prison management, among other matters.
Meeting with secretary-general of the National Security Council Gen Supot Malaniyom, the Vietnamese official said via the meeting of the joint working group for political-security cooperation, the sides have so far discussed a series of issues of common concern, including politics, security, intelligence, terrorism prevention and combat, transnational crime, environmental crime, and legal cooperation.
On such basis, they agreed on a number of measures to strengthen ties in information exchange, and capture and handover of fugitives fleeing from one country to another following the principle of reciprocity, each country's laws, and international practices.
They said they will promote negotiations towards the signing of an extradition treaty between the two countries, and commit to continuing their coordination to prevent individuals and organisations from taking advantage of the territory of one country to conduct activities against the other.
The sides agreed to hold their 12th joint working group meeting in Vietnam next year.
At the working session with deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Police Roi Ingkhaphairoj, the sides concurred to strengthen joint works in preventing and combating transnational crimes such as drug crime, illegal migration, human trafficking, terrorism, and money laundering. They agreed that their second high-level dialogue on crime prevention and control will take place in Vietnam./.