Ministry launches eID codes for subordinate units
The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has issued electronic identification (eID) codes for its agencies and units, which are expected to help building an e-Government.
The MIC has been issued an eID code of Level 1, while those at Level 2 were given to its advisory units (the office, inspectorate, and authorities of the ministry), Level 3 to its departments and their subordinate centres, and Level 4 to the Institute of Post and Telecommunications Technology and its subordinate units.
The MIC has already launched a national data exchange platform (NDXP) to help connect, integrate and share data among ministries, sectors and localities nationwide. All 22 ministries, ministry-level agencies and 63 provinces and cities are now connected with the NDXP.
In the first quarter of 2022, more than 134.5 million transactions were made on the NDXP, surging 24-fold from a year earlier, according to the MIC./.