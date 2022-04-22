Sci-Tech Ministry works to raise public awareness of innovation, intellectual property The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on April 21 held a ceremony in response to Vietnam Innovation Day and World Intellectual Property Day (April 26).

Sci-Tech Vietnam to have new mobile virtual network The DIGILIFE Vietnam Digital Services Company Limited freshly announced that it has been granted a license to establish a mobile virtual network and provide related services.

Sci-Tech Second Vietnam Card Day introduces new tech The second Vietnam Card Day was launched in Hanoi on April 16 with the theme of “Leading the way”.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s e-learning market projected to hit 3 billion USD by 2023 Vietnam’s e-learning market is expected to reach revenue of around 3 billion USD by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate of about 20.2 percent from 2019-2023, according to a report by Ken Research.