Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung (Photo: VNA)

– The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has issued electronic identification eID ) codes for its agencies and units, which are expected to help building an e-Government The MIC has been issued an eID code of Level 1, while those at Level 2 were given to its advisory units (the office, inspectorate, and authorities of the ministry), Level 3 to its departments and their subordinate centres, and Level 4 to the Institute of Post and Telecommunications Technology and its subordinate units.The MIC has already launched a national data exchange platform (NDXP) to help connect, integrate and share data among ministries, sectors and localities nationwide. All 22 ministries, ministry-level agencies and 63 provinces and cities are now connected with the NDXP.In the first quarter of 2022, more than 134.5 million transactions were made on the NDXP, surging 24-fold from a year earlier, according to the MIC./.