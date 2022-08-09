Ministry of Public Security seeks stronger cooperation with UN agencies
At the meeting between Minister of Public Security To Lam and the new UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, Pauline Tamesis (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Public Security To Lam has asked the new UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, Pauline Tamesis, to further promote cooperation between his ministry and UN agencies in transnational crime combat and peacekeeping.
At a reception for the UN Resident Coordinator in Hanoi on August 9, Lam noted that the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security has always coordinates closely with UN agencies in crime prevention and control, gender equality promotion and security, even amid the COVID-19 spread.
The minister briefed the UN official on coordination between the ministry and UN Women in improving the leadership capacity for women and fighting violence against women, as well as the establishment of its relations with the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism in aviation security.
He said the ministry will officially send officers to UN peacekeeping activities this year, and will work to ensure the sex ratio among the officers as recommended by the UN, viewing the international mission as a regular, long-term task of the Vietnamese police force.
Lam suggested Tamesis to continue facilitating cooperation between UN agencies and the ministry, as well as the UN’s support to Vietnam in transnational crime combat in specific areas such as drug crime, corruption, human trafficking, money laundering and terrorism.
For his part, the UN Resident Coordinator pledged to make every effort to promote the relations between the UN and Vietnam and the ministry in particular./.