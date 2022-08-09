Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 9 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 9.

Politics Vietnam greets Singapore on 57th National Day Leaders of Vietnam have offered greetings to their Singaporean counterparts on the 57th National Day of the city state (August 9, 1965 - 2022).

Politics Amendments to draft revised land law expected to be done in 2023: NA Chairman The draft Law on Land (revised) will be tabled for discussion for the first time by the 15th National Assembly during its fourth session and the amendments would be completed within 2023, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said at a working session with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) in Hanoi on August 8.