Business Vietnamese Goods Week underway in Thailand A Vietnamese Goods Week entitled “Taste of Vietnam” is taking place at Big C supermarket chain in Bangkok, Thailand until September 28.

Business Khanh Hoa, Russia’s St. Petersburg eye to boost IT, tourism cooperation An online business forum to promote information technology and tourism cooperation between the central province of Khanh Hoan and Russia’s St. Petersburg city and their enterprises has been held recently.

Business Liechtenstein vows to encourage businesses to invest in Vietnam Liechtenstein wishes to promote cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region, especially Vietnam, which is a destination for many foreign businesses and investors, to promote the potential and strengths of each country, Hereditary Prince Alois of the Principality of Liechtenstein told Vietnamese Ambassador Phung The Long.

Business Bright outlook for economy despite challenges Vietnam’s economy has a positive outlook for 2022 despite the emergence of Omicron sub-variants, global geopolitical tensions and mounting input costs, according to Nguyen Quoc Viet, deputy head of the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research.