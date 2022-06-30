Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Finance announced on June 30 that it has proposed the Prime Minister to consider a plan to reduce special consumption and value-added taxes on gasoline.



According to the ministry, the move aims to contribute to reducing the price of petroleum products, and supporting people and businesses to recover and develop the economy.



Previously, it said that in the coming time, there will be no adjustment to reduce special consumption tax on gasoline.



Each litre of gasoline is currently subject to 9,500-10,000 VND (0.41 – 0.43 USD) of import, special consumption, value-added and environmental taxes, equal to 30 percent of its price./.