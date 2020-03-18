Business Ministry makes int’l accounting rules compulsory after 2025 The Ministry of Finance has issued a decision regulating the roadmap for the application of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), replacing the current Vietnamese accounting standards (VAS).

Business US becomes top importer of Vietnamese tra fish in February The US surpassed China to become the biggest importer of Vietnamese tra fish in February, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Prices of some securities services to be cut to support market The Ministry of Finance has agreed in principle to reduce prices of some securities services to support the Vietnamese stock market, which has been in downfall since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on March 18 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,232 VND per USD on March 18, up 5 VND from the previous day.