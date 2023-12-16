Business PM attends Vietnam-Japan economic forum in Tokyo Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 16 attended a Vietnam-Japan economic forum in Tokyo as part of his ongoing trip to the East Asian country for attendance at the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities.

Business Vietnam's e-commerce grows quickly but unsustainably Despite its very high growth rate, Vietnam’s e-commerce was actually growing unsustainably, said Nguyen Van Thanh, Director of the E-Commerce Development Centre under the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency.

Business Vietnamese textile-garment sector logs record number of export markets Vietnam's textile and garment products have been exported to 104 countries and territories this year – a record number, said Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) Vu Duc Giang.

Business Enterprises access ASEAN market information via new portals A business information portal at https://business.gov.vn and the ASEAN Access portal at https://aseanaccess.com were introduced with the aim of supporting enterprises in accessing market information at a workshop on the ASEAN market in Ho Chi Minh City on December 8.