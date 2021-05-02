Society Vietnam Buddhist Sangha supports Cambodian Buddhists amid COVID-19 The Executive Councils of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the HCM City Buddhist Sangha recently presented 250 million VND (10,800 USD) to Great Supreme Patriarch of Cambodia Samdech Tep Vong and Buddhist followers in Cambodia to help them cope with difficulties caused by the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

Society Hanoi Flag Tower – Iconic relic in capital city The Hanoi Flag Tower (also known as the Ky Dai) relic is in the complex of the Vietnam Military History Museum on Dien Bien Phu street, Ba Dinh district. The flag tower is considered a symbol of Hanoi, a can’t miss destination for visitors to Vietnam’s capital city.

Society Vietnamese in Laos donate relief supplies to aid local COVID-19 response The Vietnamese association in Laos’ Oudomsay province donated a total of 135 million LAK (14,363 USD) worth of COVID-19 relief supplies and cash on April 29 to help local authorities fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Vientiane ceremony marks repatriation of Vietnamese martyrs’ remains A ceremony was held in Vientiane capital of Laos on April 29 to hand over and repatriate three sets of remains of Vietnam’s volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives while performing the international duties in Laos.