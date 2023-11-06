Business Export regains growth pace The export turnover in October is expected to reach 32.3 billion USD, up 5.3 month-on-month, showing a positive signal given the 6.3% decrease recorded in the previous month.

Business Industrial production index up 0.5% in ten months Vietnam’s index of industrial production (IIP) went up 0.5% in the first ten months of this year with the October IIP alone rising 4.1% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Infographic Vietnam among top 20 fastest-growing economies in 2024 Vietnam is projected to be one of the top 20 fastest-growing economies in 2024, witth anticipated GDP growth of 5.8% in the year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Videos Seafood exports bustle again in year-end period After a tough period with a continuous decline in orders, from September, seafood producers and exporters have become busier thanks to the recovery of orders for year-end festive season.