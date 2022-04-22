Ministry works to raise public awareness of innovation, intellectual property
The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on April 21 held a ceremony in response to Vietnam Innovation Day and World Intellectual Property Day (April 26).
Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on April 21 held a ceremony in response to Vietnam Innovation Day and World Intellectual Property Day (April 26).
Vietnam Innovation Day is to respond to World Creativity and Innovation Day (April 21), Minister Huynh Thanh Dat said, adding that the ceremony aims to raise public awareness of innovation and intellectual property in socio-economic development and sustainable development, and to honour innovations by young people.
The event also forms part of the activities marking Vietnam Science and Technology Day (May 18) which is designated to honour scientists as well as scientific and technological achievements and innovations.
UNESCO Representative in Vietnam Christian Manhart cited a report by the United Nations' World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) as saying that Vietnam ranked 44th out of the 132 countries and economies in the Global Innovation Index 2021 (GII 2021).
The GII 2021 report mentioned Vietnam as one of the four middle-income economies which also include Turkey, India and the Philippines with the potential to change the global innovation landscape.
Manhart pledged to further support Vietnam in socio-economic development within the cooperation framework for 2022-2026, cooperate with the Southeast Asian nation to promote clean energy, the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) policy, and innovations with resources from the private economic sector, especially in localities./.