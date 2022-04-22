Sci-Tech Vietnam to have new mobile virtual network The DIGILIFE Vietnam Digital Services Company Limited freshly announced that it has been granted a license to establish a mobile virtual network and provide related services.

Sci-Tech Second Vietnam Card Day introduces new tech The second Vietnam Card Day was launched in Hanoi on April 16 with the theme of “Leading the way”.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s e-learning market projected to hit 3 billion USD by 2023 Vietnam’s e-learning market is expected to reach revenue of around 3 billion USD by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate of about 20.2 percent from 2019-2023, according to a report by Ken Research.

Business GDP forecast to surge 30 billion USD through digital transformation of SMEs Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to surge by 30 billion USD if the country succeeds in its digital transformation of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), an official has said.