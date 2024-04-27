Miss Tourism Vietnam 2024 contest kicks off
The winners of Miss Tourism Vietnam 2024 should meet the same criteria as those at other beauty contests. Besides beauty, the winners should love travelling and be active in introducing Vietnamese culture, history, landscapes, and people to international friends.
Many famous figures in the showbiz joined the press conference on April 27. (Photo courtesy of the organisers)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The winners of Miss Tourism Vietnam 2024 should meet the same criteria as those at other beauty contests. Besides beauty, the winners should love travelling and be active in introducing Vietnamese culture, history, landscapes, and people to international friends.
That was the announcement made by Nguyen Chien, Head of the Advisory Board for the contest at a press conference held in Hanoi on April 27.
The contest kicks off on April 27 and lasts till July 20, with nearly 300 women having registered.
The semi-final round will take place in Sa Pa township in Lao Cai province between June 25 and July 10 while the final stage will be organised in Cam Pha city in Quang Ninh province between July 10 - 20.
The top winner will walk away with a cash prize of 300 million VND (11,800 USD) and other valuable presents. The first runner-up will get 200 million VND and the second runner-up, 100 million VND.
The organisers will award titles like Miss Sea, Miss Talent, Miss Inspiration, Miss Humanity, Miss Fashion, Beauty with the Best Evening Dress, Beauty with the Best Face, and Most Favourite Beauty.
The contest is open to all women of Vietnamese nationality, aged between 18 and 25, who are single and have no children yet. They should stand at least 1.62m in height with good-looking appearances./.