The administration of Dongxing city in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China on February 20 sent a letter to the People’s Committee of Mong Cai City in Quang Ninh province to inform the resumption of normal entry-exit activities from February 21. After that, the People's Committee of Mong Cai City widely announced the resumption of these activities.

Present at the border gate, leaders the People's Committee of Mong Cai City gave flowers and congratulated the first people to enter and exit through this pair of border gates.

People going through the border gate must have valid passports and fill in health confirmation cards. Those who enter China must present proof of a negative PCR-RT COVID-19 test result within 48 hours./.

