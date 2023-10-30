Illustrative image (Source: tapchitaichinh.vn)

Credit institutions have also joined such efforts, he said, citing statistics by the SBV's Department of Credit for Economic Sectors showing that as of June 30, outstanding green credit loans reached nearly 528.3 trillion VND (21.5 billion USD), accounting for about 4.2% of the total outstanding debt of the entire economy, mainly in renewable energy, clean energy and green agriculture.However, Hung said, potential for green credit in Vietnam has remained fully untapped, further explaining that the process has faced hindrances in terms of resources, knowledge and experience of bank employees, and sluggishness in the issuance of internal regulations by some banks.Tran Anh Quy, Head of Policy Credit at the Department of Credit for Economic Sectors, pointed to the lack of a national green list that would serve as a foundation for capital mobilisation.Moreover, credit institutions have found it hard to balance loans as green projects need big investments and long payback periods, and face high risks, given limited support mechanisms and policies, he went on.To untangle such knots, many proposed the government, the central bank and management agencies further consolidate the legal corridor, and soon issue the green list.Quy emphasised that the SBV will continue with solutions and policies to promote banks’ activities towards green growth, thus contributing to economic recovery./.