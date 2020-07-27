More than 240 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Singapore
Vietnam’s authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, budget carrier Vietjet Air, and relevant Singaporean offices arranged a flight to bring more than 240 Vietnamese citizens home on July 27.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, budget carrier Vietjet Air, and relevant Singaporean offices arranged a flight to bring more than 240 Vietnamese citizens home on July 27.
The passengers are mostly the elderly, pregnant women, sick people, children aged under 18, workers with expired visas and labour contracts, and stranded tourists.
Vietjet Air strictly carried out security and safety measures during the flight to protect passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.
Immediately after the flight landed at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of the same name, all passengers and crew members were given health check and brought to concentrated quarantine facilities.
Under the Prime Minister’s direction, domestic authorities and Vietnam’s overseas representative offices will arrange more flights to take Vietnamese citizens home, depending on the citizens’ need and the country’s quarantine capacity./.