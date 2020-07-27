Society Fallen Vietnamese volunteer soldiers commemorated in Cambodia A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy as well as agencies and businesses in Cambodia paid tribute to martyrs at the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on July 27, on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

Society HCM City works hard to enhance administrative reform Ho Chi Minh City has made continuous efforts in administrative reform over the past time, with public satisfaction considered a gauge of operational efficiency.

Society Hanoi tops nation in literate rate among people aged above 15 Up to 99.2 percent of Hanoians aged above 15 are literate, the highest level among the country’s 63 provinces and cities, according to a report of the municipal Party Committee on the city’s education and training.

Society Deputy PM directs resolutely preventing illegal entry into Vietnam Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has required ministries, agencies and localities to heighten alert and resolutely prevent illegal entry into Vietnam amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent discovery of several cases of Chinese illegally entering Vietnam.