Business Use of e-invoices generated from cash registers expanded The taxation sector is taking concerted efforts to have 70% of enterprises and business households using e-invoices generated from cash registers later this year under an initiative launched since December 15, 2022.

Business Durian, coconut expected to join “1-billion-USD” club of exports The export of durian and coconut is expected to hit 1 billion USD this year thanks to increasing demand from China, according to experts.

Business Vietnam, Norway promote cooperation in marine aquaculture A seminar themed "Norway-Vietnam: Strengthening Cooperation in Maritime Aquaculture" was held in Nha Trang city, the central province of Khanh Hoa on June 5.

Business Vietjet offers promotional tickets on double day - June 6 Vietjet is offering promotional tickets along with an extra 100,000 VND voucher for its all domestic and international flight networks on Double Day (June 6).