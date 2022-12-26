☀️ Morning digest December 26
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- 2023 will be a year of forming and exploiting data to create new values, stated Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at a meeting on December 25 to review one year of implementing a project on developing the application of population database, e-identification, and e-authentication for the national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period with a vision to 2030 (Project 06).
PM Chinh stressed that a shared national database should be completed in 2023. Read full story
- Participating in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping activities represents a new development in the international integration capacity of the Vietnam People’s Army.
Practice shows that Vietnamese officers and soldiers are fully capable of integrating and successfully participating in international peacekeeping missions in a multinational, multilingual and multicultural environment; and coordinating in multi-dimensional operations on a global level. These achievements come from the preparation and training of UN peacekeepers by the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defence. Read full story
- A workshop to share experience between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the Cambodian parliament took place in the central city of Da Nang on December 25.
Vietnamese NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai, who is also president of the Vietnam-Cambodia Parliamentary Friendship Group, highlighted the fruitful development of the bilateral relations between the two countries, saying that cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the Cambodian parliament has been well maintained within the framework of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Read full story
- A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the Cambodian NA and Senate visited THACO Group in the central province of Quang Nam on December 24.
The working visit was part of an experience sharing programme between the two parliaments. Read full story
- Construction of the third passenger terminal at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City began on December 24.
Attending the ground-breaking ceremony for the project, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said transport infrastructure development, including freight transport infrastructure, is one of the three strategic breakthroughs for the country’s sustainable socio-economic development. Read full story
- A national journalism conference was held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 24 to review activities in 2022 and launch tasks for next year, with a focus on the press' humanity aspect.
Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Thanh Lam stressed that the Resolution of the 1th National Party Congress has clearly defined the direction of building professional, humane and modern press and media. Read full story
- Vietnam is one of the top tourism destinations for Thai visitors in the upcoming New Year holiday, according to Yuthasak Supasorn, director general of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
The Thai official said the number of Thai tourists visiting foreign tourism sites is on the rise as many popular destinations have been reopening without restrictions, adding that weaker currencies in those sites compared to the Thai baht is also supporting the outbound tourism market. Read full story
- The Ha Long Winter Carnival 2022, themed "Colours of the Wonder," took place in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on December 24 evening, drawing thousands of participants. Read full story./.