Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian legislatures look to step up cooperation A workshop to share experience between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the Cambodian parliament took place in the central city of Da Nang on December 25.

Politics Second NA extraordinary session to discuss important matters The second extraordinary session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) will open on January 5, 2023, with an agenda full of many important issues, according to a conclusion of the NA Standing Committee.

Politics Conference reviews external information service in 2022 The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education hosted a national conference to review the external information service and communications about seas and islands, border demarcation and marker planting, and border management in 2022 in Ho Chi Minh City on December 24.

Politics Italian Communist Party Secretary appreciates Vietnam’s development achievements Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung had a working session on December 22 with Secretary of the Italian Communist Party (PCI) Mauro Alboresi, who spoke highly of socio-economic development achievements Vietnam has gained after more than 35 years of renewal under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).