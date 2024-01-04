☀️ Morning digest January 4
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the agriculture and rural development sector to focus on innovation, speed up digital and green transformation and promoting the development of circular economy, knowledge economy, and sharing economy, towards realising the goal of ecological agriculture, modern rural areas and civilised farmers.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh examines agricultural products on display at the conference (Photo: VNA)Addressing a conference of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) to review the sector’s operation in 2023 and launch its tasks in 2024 on January 3, the PM praised the agriculture sector for its success in overcoming challenges, thus reaping outstanding results such as setting new records in the export of vegetables and fruits and rice, contributing to affirming its increasingly important role and position.Read full text
– National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 3 visited the Moc Bai International Border Gate in Tay Ninh as part of his trip to the southern locality.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presents gifts to units at the Moc Bai International Border Gate (Photo: VNA)Moc Bai is one of the three international border gates in Tay Ninh, which borders three provinces of Cambodia, along with Xa Mat and Tan Nam.Read full text
– People-to-people diplomacy serves as an important pillar of Vietnam’s diplomatic sector, said Le Hoai Trung, affirmed Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and head of the committee’s Commission for External Relations while addressing a conference in Hanoi on January 3.
The conference, held by the commission, reviewed people-to-people diplomacy in 2023, and put forth tasks for this year. Read full text
– Nutri Soil JSC held a ceremony in Buon Ma Thuot city in Dak Lak province on January 3 to send the first container of macadamia to the Republic of Korea (RoK) in 2024, which is also the first batch of the product exported to the RoK from the Central Highlands via official channels.
Nutri Soil JSC holds a ceremony in Buon Ma Thuot city in Dak Lak province on January 3 to send the first container of macadamia to the Republic of Korea (RoK) in 2024.(Photo: VNA)The 10-tonne macadamia batch has gone through many examinations by authorised agencies, meeting all requirements, including in food safety. The importer is an enterprise in Jeollabuk province, which set up partnership with Dak Lak since 2017.Read full text
– Over 255 tonnes of durian were exported to China via border gates in the northern province of Lao Cai in the first three days of 2024, earning nearly 1 million USD, according to Lao Cai Border Gate Customs Office.
Deputy head of the office Nguyen Thi Thanh Binh said that in the period, total trade turnover via Lao Cai’s border gates reached nearly 5.4 million USD, of which 2.8 million USD came from exports.Read full text/.